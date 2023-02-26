Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 89,237 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 6.70% of J&J Snack Foods worth $166,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CL King increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

