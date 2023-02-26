Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 173,268 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of F.N.B. worth $139,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNB opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

