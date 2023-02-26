Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $159,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.