Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $176.94 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.81% of Nexstar Media Group worth $176,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

