Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $184.90 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of AutoZone worth $184,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,540.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,365.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

