Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 948,593 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $181,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 878,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 518,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

VLY opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

