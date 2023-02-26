Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.96% of Hancock Whitney worth $194,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.