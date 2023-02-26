MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.24 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $101.24 million and approximately $49.07 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

