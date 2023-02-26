Mask Network One Day Volume Reaches $57.34 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00016271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $260.92 million and approximately $57.34 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

