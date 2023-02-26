MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of MTZ opened at $97.18 on Friday. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

