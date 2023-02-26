Mcashchain (MCASH) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a market cap of $56.71 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.08541234 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

