Mdex (MDX) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Mdex has a market cap of $92.44 million and $5.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,815,496 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

