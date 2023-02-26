Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $406.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

