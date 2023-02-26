Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of MLAB opened at $170.87 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $268.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $966,460 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

