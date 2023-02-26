Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.41 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.41 million and $624,011.21 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.01327905 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013826 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033035 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.01658570 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

