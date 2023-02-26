Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.17 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $548,834.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.01324569 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013975 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033396 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.01654724 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

