MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $62,272.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

