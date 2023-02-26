MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.76 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $152.02 million and $4.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $34.18 or 0.00147139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation."

