Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUKPF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

