Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

