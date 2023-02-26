Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 EPS.

MRNA opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,346,905.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 448,144 shares of company stock valued at $82,049,822 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

