Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $10.05 or 0.00043331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $63.97 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,686,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,365,287 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

