Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MTL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.16. 233,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,484. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.40.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

