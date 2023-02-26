MVL Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $108.86 million and $2.42 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00420638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.29 or 0.28432354 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

