My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0742

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,462 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

