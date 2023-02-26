National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on March 15th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NPK traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $84.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Presto Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
