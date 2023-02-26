National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on March 15th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NPK traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Presto Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Presto Industries Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPK shares. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

