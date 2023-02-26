Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 0.5 %

NAVI stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.