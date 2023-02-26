NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.08 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.