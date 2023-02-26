Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $397.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

