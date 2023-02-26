Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,136 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 170,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.34 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

