Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.2 %

NPIFF opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

