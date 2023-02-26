NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.