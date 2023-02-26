NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

See Also

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.