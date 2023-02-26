NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $410,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

