NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

