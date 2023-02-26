NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $340.27 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $51.60 or 0.00218971 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $340.27 million and approximately $86,128.41 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.27321256 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,954.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

