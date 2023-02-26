OKC Token Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, OKC Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One OKC Token token can now be bought for $32.37 or 0.00137888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $10.77 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

