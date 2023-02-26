Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
