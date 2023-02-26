OmniaVerse One Day Trading Volume Hits $166,800.71 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $166,800.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

