Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $632.25 million and approximately $452.84 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00012527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00420504 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.28423277 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
