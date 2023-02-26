Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $632.25 million and approximately $452.84 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00012527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00420504 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.28423277 BTC.

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for?OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.Who created Optimism (OP)?Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.