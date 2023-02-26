Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.85 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $817,201.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

