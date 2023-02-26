Orbler (ORBR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Orbler token can now be bought for $5.12 or 0.00022061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.17 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00417103 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.44 or 0.28193420 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

