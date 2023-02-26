Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC opened at $11.62 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $42,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

