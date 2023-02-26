Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

