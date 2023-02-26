Patrick Meier Buys 28,370 Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier purchased 28,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £39,434.30 ($47,488.32).

Ecora Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:ECOR opened at GBX 135 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.74. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 133.40 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.45 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of £348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,458.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

