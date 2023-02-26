Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $848,083.09 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $879.31 million and $848,083.09 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012670 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

