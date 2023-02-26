PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

