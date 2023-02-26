Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $267.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.02. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.