PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Insider Activity at PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,517,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,674,920.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,197.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

