PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PRT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,568,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,197.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

