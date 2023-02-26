Persistence (XPRT) Hits Market Cap of $86.51 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $86.51 million and $520,121.55 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 166,233,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,933,726 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
